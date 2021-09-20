Shares

The Business for Peace Foundation is seeking candidates for the 2022 Oslo Business for Peace Award. This is in partnership with the with the United Nations Global Compact, International Chamber of Commerce, Principles for Responsible Investment and the United Nations Development Programme.

The Award aims to highlight ethical and responsible business practices. It is the highest distinction given to a business leader who exemplifies outstanding business worthy behaviour and accomplishments, creating value both for business and society.

Nominations can be submitted online through the Awards website.

The deadline to nominate a candidate is 1 November, 2021. Winners of the 2022 Oslo Business for Peace Award will be announced in spring 2022 and Honourees will be presented with the Award in a public ceremony at Oslo City Hall on 19 May 2022.

There are three evaluation criteria for selecting the awardee. These are

1. Being a role model to society and their peers: The Nominee is acting as a role model to the general public and the business community by showing how to achieve long-term success by being businessworthy.

2. Standing out as an advocate: The Nominee is an outspoken advocate for the importance of ethical and responsible business, seeking to solve problems and create value for both business and society

3. Having earned trust by stakeholders: The Nominee has earned recognition and appreciation as a business leader by stakeholders in the communities within which the business is developed and cultivated over time.

Previous Award winners include Dr. James Mwangi (Equity Bank), Felicitas Pantoja (Coffee for Peace), Hamdi Ulukaya (Chobani), Lori Blaker (TTi Global), Paul Polman (Unilever), Sarah Beydoun (Sarah’s Bag), Edgar Montenegro (Corpocampo) and Durreen Shahnaz (Impact Investment Exchange).

Candidates are nominated through a global, bottom-up process through the Oslo-based Foundation’s global partners. Honourees are then selected by an independent committee consisting of Nobel Laureates in peace and economics. Current committee members are Ouided Bouchamaoui, Leymah Gbowee, Finn Kydland and Eric Maskin.