IBM and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have launched new interactive models on energy within UNDP’s global GeoHub platform. These solutions use technologies such as the IBM watsonx AI and data platform to enable users to analyze complex energy issues through advanced AI technology.

As part of UNDP’s Data Futures Exchange (DFx), GeoHub is a centralized ecosystem of geospatial data and services. It provides a platform to easily upload, visualize and analyze datasets, combining time-oriented and geographic data with satellite imagery. The platform also supports a granular, localized, and evidence-based approach to development challenges and integrated policy making.

The Electricity Access Forecasting AI model uses the IBM watsonx AI and data platform, IBM Cloud, and an open-source machine learning library to provide future forecasts at scale of electricity access through 2030. This is by evaluating a set of factors including population, infrastructure, urbanization, elevation, and satellite data in addition to land use data provided by IBM Environmental Intelligence. The model will contain data from 102 countries across the Global South, including in Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The Clean Energy Equity Index, developed by IBM and UNDP together with Stony Brook University, combines geospatial analytics with environmental, economic and social factors. In this dashboard, GeoHub users can also individually view and customize each environmental, economic, or social factor analyzed in the model, to evaluate which factors have the greatest impact on equitable access to clean energy, empowering better decision making.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM Vice President and Chief Impact Officer said, “Bringing together UNDP’s knowledge and global leadership in sustainable development and IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI and hybrid cloud, we are proud to unveil solutions that demonstrate the power of technology to make a lasting, positive impact on our environment and in our communities. By making innovative models freely accessible to the public, we aim to empower leaders, organizations and community members alike with the insights to make impactful energy decisions around the world.”

On her part, Laurel Patterson, Head of the UNDP SDG Integration Team, UNDP Bureau for Policy and Program Support said, “UNDP’s innovative collaboration with IBM helps countries leverage development data and technology innovation to improve lives and protect the planet. The solutions we’ve co-created provide a credible evidence base to help countries make meaningful and practical progress towards a just energy transition. Net-zero investment and people-centered development strategies are fundamental to accelerate the SDGs.”