Kenya’s CS for Interior and Coordination of National Government, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, and the UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, the Rt. Hon. Ben Wallace MP, have agreed to a refreshed UK-Kenya Security pact.

The signing concluded after high-level talks, chaired by Dr. Matiang’i and Mr. Wallace, under the third UK-Kenya Security Dialogue. Dr. Matiang’i hosted Mr. Wallace at the start of a two-day visit to Kenya, which now moves on to focus on the UK and Kenya’s longstanding defense relationship.

During the talks, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, said, “This Security Compact will see both countries strengthen their capacity to respond to various facets of global security challenges in a more formidable manner. I look forward to working closely with the UK in achieving this goal.”

One year on from H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s launch of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership in London, the talks have helped further substantiate the enhanced bilateral relationship envisioned by our two Heads of Government.

The Security Dialogue talks focused on enhancing coordination and collaboration in tackling Al-Shabaab, and demonstrating joint leadership on security challenges of international significance – notably instability in the Horn of Africa – as befits two members of the United Nations Security Council.

On 28 September 2015, the Governments of the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland and the Republic of Kenya signed the first UK-Kenya Security Compact, a commitment to strengthen our security partnership in pursuit of the mutual goal of a more stable, prosperous Kenya.

Since then, our security partnership has been further advanced by the signing of a second UK-Kenya Security Compact in August 2018 and the launch of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership in January 2020.