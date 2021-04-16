Shares

Equity Ngara Branch recently worked with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to plant 3,300 tree seedlings at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The tree-planting exercise was conducted with the support of the Kazi Mtaani program and commissioned by the Deputy County Commissioner Mathare Sub-County, Jacob Mwaura. More than 200 youths from Mathare sub-county came out to plant trees in the public hospital that focuses on mental health matters.

“Kazi Mtaani is an intervention by the Government to take care of youth affected by the restrictions enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many have lost jobs and closed their businesses. Through exercises like this one, where young people provide labour, we keep the youth busy and the environment clean. The youth will also be involved in taking care of the trees until they grow,” said Jacob Mwaura. He added that during this rainy season, Mathare sub-county targets to plant 4 million trees for the year 2021.

Speaking during the tree planting, the Acting Deputy CEO of Mathari Hospital, Dr. Lawrence Nderi said the hospital is happy to partner with Equity since both institutions share a commitment to impact the communities they serve.

“Equity is a market leader in the banking sector and has a strong CSR culture. Assisting the community is one of our mandates and we are glad that Equity staff are leaving their offices to be with the community. There is a lot more we can do together,” he said.

Equity Nairobi West Region General Manager Stephen Macharia, who accompanied the staff from Ngara Branch, said the event was a significant one for the region which boasts 32 branches. “We have a target to plant 23,600 trees per branch, but even more important is that we want this exercise to be in partnership with the community. We acknowledge the young people from Kazi Mtaani who have joined us today here at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital to plant trees,” he said.

“Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital is our client and we are happy to partner with them today as we plant trees under the direction of Kenya Forest Service officials,” said, Charles Gitonga the Branch Manager

Patricia Kitheka, in charge of forestry advisory services in Nairobi County, said that the Kenya Forest Service values Equity’s partnership in greening the county. “This is in line with the presidential directive to increase forest cover,” she noted.

Through its partnership with Kenya Forest Service (KFS) in this initiative, the Bank has been able to receive technical and supervisory support in ensuring proper planting and maintenance of the trees.