The Ministry of Health in Kenya in conjunction has laid out health guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. These guidelines help us to know how to protect ourselves and others around us, by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Call 719 in case any of the symptoms gets worse. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

Masks

Clean your hands before you put your mask on, as well as before and after you take it off, and after you touch it at any time.

Make sure it covers both your nose, mouth and chin.

When you take off a mask, store it in a clean plastic bag, and every day either wash it if it’s a fabric mask, or dispose of a medical mask in a trash bin.

Don’t use masks with valves.

How to make your environment safer

Avoid the 3Cs: spaces that are closed, crowded or involve close contact.

Outbreaks have been reported in restaurants, choir practices, fitness classes, nightclubs, offices and places of worship where people have gathered, often in crowded indoor settings where they talk loudly, shout, breathe heavily or sing.

The risks of getting COVID-19 are higher in crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time together in close proximity. These environments are where the virus appears to spread by respiratory droplets or aerosols more efficiently, so taking precautions is even more important.

Meet people outside. Outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor ones, particularly if indoor spaces are small and without outdoor air coming in.

Avoid crowded or indoor settings but if you can’t, then take precautions. Open a window. Increase the amount of natural ventilation when indoors.

Don’t forget the basics of good hygiene

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. This eliminates germs including viruses that may be on your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and infect you.

Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately into a closed bin and wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently especially those which are regularly touched, such as door handles, faucets and phone screens.

What to do if you feel unwell

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Other symptoms that are less common and may affect some patients include loss of taste or smell, aches and pains, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion, red eyes, diarrhoea, or a skin rash.

Stay home and self-isolate even if you have minor symptoms such as cough, headache, mild fever, until you recover. Have someone bring you what you need; food, personal effects, etc. If you need to leave your house or have someone near you, wear a medical mask to avoid infecting others.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately. Call 719 for further advice on what to do.

Keep up to date on the latest information from trusted sources, such as WHO or your local and national health authorities.

The Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Health, has also tightened the rules and regulations of travelers jetting in and traveling out of the country.

Mandatory COVID-19 negative certificates will require digital verification at all points of entry.