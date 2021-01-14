Shares

DStv packages include DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access. They also have add-on packages that customers can subscribe to.

DStv is an acronym for Digital Satellite Television and is a satellite TV service owned by Multichoice, a South Africa. It operates in Africa and it was launched in the 1995. It has over 11.9 million subscribers in countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Through the service, customers are able to access sports, movies, series, documentaries, religious content and news.

DStv packages prices in Kenya in 2021

DStv packages Price (Ksh.) Premium 7,800 Compact Plus 4,800 Compact 2,650 Family 1,380 Access 1,000 DStv – French Plus (15) 3,400 DStv – French Touch Add-on 750 DStv – Asian Add-on 3,930 DStv – Pre Asian 9,080 DStv – Portuguese 5,800 DStv – Chinese Great Wall 630 HD-PVR 1,100 ExtraView 1,100