Safaricom, in December 2020, announced new charges for money transfers below Ksh. 2,500 on M-PESA, effective 1st January 2021. Charges for money transfers over Ksh. 2,500 remain the same as do withdrawal charges.
It now costs Ksh. 6 to send between Ksh. 101 and Ksh. 500 & transactions between Ksh. 1,501 and Ksh. 2,500 costs Ksh. 32. All transactions of Ksh. 100 and below are free. In addition, all M-PESA customers will enjoy free transactions between M-PESA and bank accounts.
The new charges by Safaricom equally apply to transactions for micro-Businesses under the Pochi La Biashara service. They also apply for Lipa Na M-PESA businesses using the transacting till to make payments.
The maximum amounts that customers can hold in their accounts is Ksh. 300,000 and the maximum amounts they can send per day is Ksh. 300,000.
Other details on the use of Safaricom M-PESA are as follows;
- You cannot withdraw less than Ksh. 50 at an M-PESA agent outlet.
- To initiate M-PESA person to person self reversal, send the transaction confirmation message to 456
- You earn Bonga points when you transact on M-PESA.
- To transact at any M-PESA Agent outlet, you will be required to produce your original identification document, i.e., National ID or Kenyan Passport.
Here are new M-PESA charges effective January 1 2021;
M-PESA money transfer charges to other M-PESA Users, Pochi La Biashara and Business Till To customer
|Min(KSHs.)
|Max(KSHs.)
|M-PESA Charges
|1
|49
|FREE
|50
|100
|FREE
|101
|500
|6
|501
|1,000
|12
|1,001
|1,500
|22
|1,501
|2,500
|32
|2,501
|3,500
|51
|3,501
|5,000
|55
|5,001
|7,500
|75
|7,501
|10,000
|87
|10,001
|15,000
|97
|15,001
|20,000
|102
|20,001
|35,000
|105
|35,001
|50,000
|105
|50,001
|150,000
|105
M-PESA Agent withdrawal charges
|Min (Ksh.)
|Max (Ksh.)
|M-PESA Charges
|1
|49
|N/A
|50
|100
|10
|101
|500
|27
|501
|1,000
|28
|1,001
|1,500
|28
|1,501
|2,500
|28
|2,501
|3,500
|50
|3,501
|5,000
|67
|5,001
|7,500
|84
|7,501
|10,000
|112
|10,001
|15,000
|162
|15,001
|20,000
|180
|20,001
|35,000
|191
|35,001
|50,000
|270
|50,001
|150,000
|300
M-PESA money transfer charges to unregistered users
|Min (Ksh.)
|Max (Ksh.)
|M-PESA Charges
|1
|49
|N/A
|50
|100
|N/A
|101
|500
|45
|501
|1,000
|49
|1,001
|1,500
|59
|1,501
|2,500
|74
|2,501
|3,500
|112
|3,501
|5,000
|135
|5,001
|7,500
|166
|7,501
|10,000
|205
|10,001
|15,000
|265
|15,001
|20,000
|288
|20,001
|35,000
|309
|35,001
|50,000
|N/A
|50,001
|150,000
|N/A
M-PESA money transfer charges to Mobile Money Users on other networks
|Min(KSHs.)
|Max(KSHs.)
|M-PESA Charges
|1
|49
|FREE
|50
|100
|FREE
|101
|500
|6
|501
|1,000
|12
|1,001
|1,500
|22
|1,501
|2,500
|32
|2,501
|3,500
|51
|3,501
|5,000
|55
|5,001
|7,500
|75
|7,501
|10,000
|87
|10,001
|15,000
|97
|15,001
|20,000
|102
|20,001
|35,000
|105
|35,001
|50,000
|105
|50,001
|150,000
|105
M-PESA ATM Withdrawal charges
|Min(KSHs.)
|Max(KSHs.)
|M-PESA Charges
|200
|2,500
|34
|2,501
|5,000
|67
|5,001
|10,000
|112
|10,001
|20,000
|197