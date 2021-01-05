Shares

Safaricom, in December 2020, announced new charges for money transfers below Ksh. 2,500 on M-PESA, effective 1st January 2021. Charges for money transfers over Ksh. 2,500 remain the same as do withdrawal charges.

It now costs Ksh. 6 to send between Ksh. 101 and Ksh. 500 & transactions between Ksh. 1,501 and Ksh. 2,500 costs Ksh. 32. All transactions of Ksh. 100 and below are free. In addition, all M-PESA customers will enjoy free transactions between M-PESA and bank accounts.

The new charges by Safaricom equally apply to transactions for micro-Businesses under the Pochi La Biashara service. They also apply for Lipa Na M-PESA businesses using the transacting till to make payments.

The maximum amounts that customers can hold in their accounts is Ksh. 300,000 and the maximum amounts they can send per day is Ksh. 300,000.

Other details on the use of Safaricom M-PESA are as follows;

You cannot withdraw less than Ksh. 50 at an M-PESA agent outlet.

To initiate M-PESA person to person self reversal, send the transaction confirmation message to 456

You earn Bonga points when you transact on M-PESA.

To transact at any M-PESA Agent outlet, you will be required to produce your original identification document, i.e., National ID or Kenyan Passport.

Here are new M-PESA charges effective January 1 2021;

M-PESA money transfer charges to other M-PESA Users, Pochi La Biashara and Business Till To customer

Min(KSHs.) Max(KSHs.) M-PESA Charges 1 49 FREE 50 100 FREE 101 500 6 501 1,000 12 1,001 1,500 22 1,501 2,500 32 2,501 3,500 51 3,501 5,000 55 5,001 7,500 75 7,501 10,000 87 10,001 15,000 97 15,001 20,000 102 20,001 35,000 105 35,001 50,000 105 50,001 150,000 105

M-PESA Agent withdrawal charges

Min (Ksh.) Max (Ksh.) M-PESA Charges 1 49 N/A 50 100 10 101 500 27 501 1,000 28 1,001 1,500 28 1,501 2,500 28 2,501 3,500 50 3,501 5,000 67 5,001 7,500 84 7,501 10,000 112 10,001 15,000 162 15,001 20,000 180 20,001 35,000 191 35,001 50,000 270 50,001 150,000 300

M-PESA money transfer charges to unregistered users

Min (Ksh.) Max (Ksh.) M-PESA Charges 1 49 N/A 50 100 N/A 101 500 45 501 1,000 49 1,001 1,500 59 1,501 2,500 74 2,501 3,500 112 3,501 5,000 135 5,001 7,500 166 7,501 10,000 205 10,001 15,000 265 15,001 20,000 288 20,001 35,000 309 35,001 50,000 N/A 50,001 150,000 N/A

M-PESA money transfer charges to Mobile Money Users on other networks

Min(KSHs.) Max(KSHs.) M-PESA Charges 1 49 FREE 50 100 FREE 101 500 6 501 1,000 12 1,001 1,500 22 1,501 2,500 32 2,501 3,500 51 3,501 5,000 55 5,001 7,500 75 7,501 10,000 87 10,001 15,000 97 15,001 20,000 102 20,001 35,000 105 35,001 50,000 105 50,001 150,000 105

M-PESA ATM Withdrawal charges