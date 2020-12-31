Shares

There are things that make us tick about our significant other but we tend to tolerate their behaviour all in the name of love. However, when certain unattractive behaviours become a habit, they can easily put off the other person making them fall out of love.

Whether intentional or unintentional, here are some unattractive behaviours that can put off your significant other.

1. Over-dependency

It’s important to invest your time and effort in a relationship but this shouldn’t be all you do. It can be a turn off when you have few interests outside your relationship since you’ll come off as overbearing. Additionally, this kind of dependency leads to low self-worth that can cause more problems in the relationship. Avoid pushing aside your hobbies and friends when you get in a relationship and instead, involve your partner in your activities.

2. Dishonesty

You shouldn’t have to lie to your significant other whether it’s to hide the truth or create a false belief. This can be an unattractive behaviour since it breaks the trust in the relationship. Try to be truthful even when it means that it might land you in trouble. Your partner will appreciate the honesty and may be willing to forgive the wrongdoing as opposed to when they find out you were lying to them.

3. Passive-Aggressiveness

This is a common behaviour in relationships but it can be toxic especially when you use it to solve all your problems. Passive-aggressive behaviour like silent treatment or guilt-tripping is a form of manipulation that most people will not tolerate for very long. Communicating your feelings with your partner can help avoid a tense situation that can lead to a breakup.

4. Jealousy

Some people believe that supporting their partner could make them full of themselves and eventually, break up with them. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Being overly critical or controlling in a relationship is not an attractive quality. It’s also a sign of a toxic relationship. You should celebrate your partner’s wins not criticize them. Showing support makes them feel appreciated thus strengthening your relationship.

5. Violence

Whether it’s violence towards you or other things, this is one of the most unattractive behaviours in a relationship. It’s also risky to be in a relationship with someone who shows violent behaviours. Relationships are supposed to be a safe space where both parties can be themselves. Therefore, if someone feels unsafe then they’re likely to leave.

6. Disrespect

Disrespect comes in many forms like showing up late for a date or ignoring your calls. This becomes annoying when it happens several times and can put off your significant other. When you get into a relationship, avoid getting too comfortable and try to put yourself in your partner’s shoes. Make sure you don’t cross your partner’s boundaries so as to avoid disrespecting them.

7. Entitlement

Relationships shouldn’t be one-sided especially when showing affection. Expecting your partner to make all the sacrifices or making unrealistic demands can put them off quickly. Both partners are supposed to carry their weight so as to have a healthy relationship. Try not to value material things as a sign of affection or make ultimatums in the relationship.

8. Name-Calling

When “babe” turns to an abusive name then this can be a turn-off. Verbal abuse is one of the most common forms of abuse in relationships and should not be tolerated. If you notice that your partner calls you names when they’re upset, get out of that relationship. Constant abuse can have a negative effect on a person’s self-esteem. Therefore, it’s not healthy being in such a relationship.

9. Gaslighting

Gaslighting is when someone uses their authority or someone’s insecurities to control them. It can happen in any kind of relationship including a parent-child relationship. This behaviour is not only unattractive but also toxic. Since the gaslighter has some sort of authority over you, they can easily manipulate you into doing whatever they want. No matter what authority you have, avoid creating a power dynamic in relationships if you want it to prosper.

10. Defensiveness

Have you ever tried to suggest something to your partner and they immediately go into defense mode? It’s natural to want to protect ourselves whether it’s from criticism or physical danger. However, if you can’t take positive criticism, it can threaten the future of your relationship as it leads to unnecessary arguments.