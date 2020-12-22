Shares

The Board of East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has announced Mrs. Jane Karuku as the new Group Managing Director for EABL.

Mrs. Karuku has been a member of the EABL Board and is the current Managing Director for Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL). She will replace Mr. Andrew Cowan who has been in EABL for four and a half years. Mr. Cowan is taking up a new role in Diageo’s global business as Managing Director for Africa Regional Markets.

Mrs. Karuku will be replaced in the role of Managing Director, Kenya Breweries by Mr. John Musunga. Mr. Musunga has more than 25 years of experience in general management, sales, and marketing.

Prior to joining KBL, Mrs. Karuku was the President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), where she was responsible for one of Africa’s largest grant-making organizations in the food security and agricultural development sector. She has in the past held a host of senior positions in various other organizations including Cadbury’s East & Central Africa as Managing Director before joining Telkom Kenya, as Deputy Chief Executive and Secretary General.

She has also served on several boards including Barclays Bank and is currently a Trustee of Precious Sisters, an organization that empowers bright and underprivileged girls though education.

Mr. Musunga has served on several boards in various capacities. He served as a Non-Executive Director for Vision 2030 Board, chaired the Kenya Association of Pharmaceuticals Industry, and also chaired the Kenya HIV/AIDS Business Council, among other boards.

The appointments of Mrs. Karuku and Mr. Cowan will take effect January 1st 2021 and Mr. Musunga’s appointment will take effect by 1st March 2021. Mr. Cowan will remain a member of the EABL Board.

On the appointment of Jane Karuku, The EABL Group Board Chairman Dr. Martin Oduor-Otieno said that the Board was delighted to have her take over the role of Group Managing Director at EABL. At the same time he thanked Mr. Cowan for his immense contribution to EABL during stint at the helm.

On the appointment of Mr. Musunga, Dr. Oduor acknowledged the wealth of his experience.

EABL’s brands consist of local and international products. These include among others Tusker, Guinness, Bell Lager, Serengeti Premium Lager, Kenya Cane, Chrome Vodka, Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan and Smirnoff Vodka.