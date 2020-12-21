Shares

vivo Kenya has announced plans to unveil its latest premium photography-focused device under the V-Series, the vivo V20 in Kenya.

The device will be branded under the slogan Be the Focus and will seek to offer out of the ordinary photography and videography solutions.

The phone will run on Android 11 plus Funtouch 11 operating system. I will come with Mediatek Helio G80 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and 4000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will feature a signature 44MP Eye Autofocus selfie camera which can shoot up to 4K selfie video with additional unique features such as the Slo-Mo Selfie video, steadiface selfie video, Dual-view video for back and front viewing at the same time. There’s also a Super Night Selfie mode that enhance selfie quality and empower users to record life’s special moments.

The V20 will come with a triple camera set-up that brings a 64MP+8MP+2MP back camera featuring Super Night Mode on the main lens. This will support tripod shooting, wide-angle night scenes, and a stylish night filter, enabling users to capture stunning photos in low-light scenarios. The device will also feature Dual-View Video, which allows the user to combine footage captured by the front and rear cameras.

vivo Smartphone Kenya Brand Manager James Irungu said, “With the vivo V20, we have ensured that the device can meet the ever-changing requirements of the young trendsetting generation and also keep them up-to-date with the latest trends in smartphone technology. The device shall revolutionize smartphone technology in the country,”

Running on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 on top, the handset will come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen (2400 x 1080 pixels) with a water-drop notch and the screen is also home to a fingerprint reader.

The V20 shall be launched before Christmas and will be available in two colours, that is the Midnight jazz and the Sunset melody. The price and availability will be announced at launch.

Vivo V20 Specifications

Dimensions: 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in)

Weight: 171 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.44 inch touchscreen

OS: Android 11, Funtouch 11

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Triple

64 MP 26mm (wide)PDAF

8 MP 16mm (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 44 MP (wide)

Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 33W

Colours: Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata