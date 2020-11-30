Shares

Smartphone company OPPO Kenya has announced a Christmas sale on select devices available at OPPO stores or e-commerce platform Jumia, as part of its Christmas festive sale.

Muthoni Wachira, OPPO Kenya Communications, and Projects manager reiterated, OPPO continues to emphasize the customer experience by offering the products fit for their needs and adapting to the latest innovative technology.

As part of the Christmas campaign, customers who purchase the latest OPPO devices Reno 4 and OPPO A93 models will get free W11 ear pods. Also, the OPPO A73, OPPO A12 will have a discount of Ksh. 2000. In addition to this, the recently launched OPPO Smartwatch will be discounted by Ksh. 3,000.

Further to this, OPPO Kenya has extended the festive sale to Safaricom shops, With customers who purchase OPPO Reno 3 and OPPO A92 device receiving Ksh 4000 discount while for every purchase of the Reno 2F customers will get Bluetooth speakers.

OPPO OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.