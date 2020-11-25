Shares

Equity has announced the appointment of Samuel Onyango as a Non-Executive Director to it’s Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited (EBKL) Board.

Samuel holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi and is a Certified Accountant and Company Secretary. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (England and Wales), Institute of Certified Secretaries (Kenya), and Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.

Samuel has extensive leadership experience in a wide range of professional services as a Certified Auditor, Company Secretary, Arbitrator, and Mediator, including his contribution to the development of the accounting profession in East, Central, and Southern Africa in the course of his career.

Currently, he is a Director at Jadala Investments Ltd., a Non-Executive Director at BAT Kenya Limited since July 2019, and a member of its Audit and Risk Committee. He is the immediate former CEO of Delloite East Africa where he served for 38 years in various audit and advisory roles. His past roles include being Chair of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya and president of the Eastern, Central, and Southern Africa Federation of Accountants.

EBKL Chairman Ambassador Erastus Mwencha, had this to say, “We are thrilled to welcome Samuel as a new independent director to our board. He brings decades of broad executive leadership experience in audit and risk practices that are key in our operations as a integrated financial servicers provider. Samuel’s guidance will be invaluable to the Equity board of directors in our oversight and quality assurance roles as we execute the next phase of strategic innovation and growth.”