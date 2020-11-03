Shares

Telkom Kenya has partnered with video on demand service, Showmax, to launch a special data bundle for customers to watch Showmax Pro. Telkom customers who buy a 30GB or 45GB data bundle will also get a free one month subscription to stream Showmax Pro on their mobile device.

The Telkom data bundles are available to new and returning Showmax subscribers on the Telkom network. The offer is valid from 16 October 2020 until 16 January 2021.

The costs of the special data bundles are as follows:

A 30GB data bundle + 1-month Showmax Pro Mobile subscription for Ksh. 1 500 to stream Showmax Pro Mobile for up to 10 hours per day on a mobile device with a 1GB daily allocation.

A 45GB data bundle + 1-month Showmax Pro Mobile subscription for Ksh. 2 000 to stream Showmax Pro for up to 15 hours per day, on a mobile device with a 1.5GB daily allocation.

How to get the Telkom Showmax bundle

The bundles can only be purchased via Safaricom Mpesa or TCash on the Telkom app or via USSD.

Dial *544# on your Telkom line and select Showmax Bundle

Choose your bundle.

Key in your Telkom number.

You’ll receive an STK prompt to put in your Mpesa PIN.

You’ll receive an SMS notification from Mpesa, followed by an SMS from Telkom with your bundle details, and one with the Showmax Pro Mobile voucher.

Showmax Pro is a product by Showmax that allows customers to watch extra content on the video on demand service that includes music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport. It features all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons. Showmax Pro is available in two packages; Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile. The mobile only version is only be available on mobile devices.