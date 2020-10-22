Shares

The East African Breweries Limited Board of directors has appointed Ory Okolloh as an independent non-executive director with effect from October 16, 2020.

Ory has served as the Managing Director at Omidyar Network and Luminate Group in Africa. She has also served as the Policy Manager Africa at Google. She is a co-founder at Ushahidi and Mzalendo Trust. Currently she is serving as the Chairperson, Stanbic Foundation, board member Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, board trustee Van Leer Group and as a non-executive director at Stanbic Bank Kenya.

Ory holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from University of Pittsburg as well as a Doctor of Law degree from Harvard Law School.