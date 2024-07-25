Shares

Safaricom has announced changes in the Board of Directors with Ory Okolloh and Francesco Bianco exiting from the company. The exits will take effect from 24 July 2024 and 1 August 2024 respectively. This was after a board meeting on 24 July, 2024.

Their exit was communicated through an announcement by Linda Mesa Wambani, the acting Company Secretary for Safaricom and was approved by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) as Safaricom is a listed company. The Board will announce their replacement in due course.

Okolloh is a Partner at Verod‑Kepple Africa Ventures, where she leads investment-related operations, drives expansion, and supports partner companies with strategic and operational issues. Okolloh replaced Bitange Ndemo as an Independent Director in 2023.

Okolloh serves on various board in Kenya and overseas including serving on the board of East African Breweries PLC (EABL).