Standard Chartered Bank has launched co-branded SCB and Liverpool FC debit cards for their clients. The co-branded card is a first in Africa and will be available to clients who open an SCB account and opt in for the Liverpool FC debit and to the banks existing Liverpool fans clients.

This is as a result of a 10 year sponsorship deal with Liverpool club that will extend to the end of the 2022-2023 season. The second largest sponsorship deal in Red’s history, it has seen SCB clients engage in activities such as trips to Anfield, SC Trophy, match viewing parties and soccer clinics.

The Co-branded debit card has an enhanced security chip and PIN technology built to protect privacy and prevent fraud. The Debit card gives you easy money management, shopping convenience via POS and ecommerce online payments capabilities with worldwide acceptance and total security at no cost. It also comes with a zero monthly ledger fee Pay As You Go Hifadhi current account anchored on the award-winning SC Mobile app, our fully digital bank platform that allows you to open an account, transact, invest and protect your wealth.

The co-branded card offers unmatched benefits to customers including; earning reward points for each payment made using the card, discounts at featured merchants, global emergency assistance overseas card replacement guaranteed to change the shopping experience. The new card will be usable in more than 200 countries and in more than 23 million establishments.