Huawei has announced that it is working with partners to bring more apps to its app store, the AppGallery, in order to grow and strengthen the platform.

Huawei has been shipping more phones running Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) such as the Y9P, Y8P and the Y7P. The users of these phones are now downloading apps using the AppGallery. In Kenya, the Huawei AppGallery has signed up local apps such as Standard Media Group, TUKO, Nation Media Group, KPLC, NTSA, ABSA Kenya, Diamond Trust Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Kenya among others.

Delivering his keynote speech at the recent Huawei Developer Conference 2020, Mr Wang Yanmin, President of Global Partnerships and Eco-Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group highlighted AppGallery’s achievements in the first three quarters of 2020, outlined the comprehensive support Huawei provides for its global partners and shared success stories to inspire developers.

“Despite increasing challenges, AppGallery and the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem has continued to show progress this year, all thanks to our global partners. With this strong support and recognition, we will continue to invest in the ecosystem as we build one of the top three app distribution platforms in the world. We are confident that as we continue to work closer with our partners, we can help them to grow and achieve their business goals, especially for those locally popular names who are looking to expand into other global markets,” said Mr Wang Yanmin.

AppGallery now has 490 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in over 170 countries/regions with. Within the first half of 2020, user app downloads reached 261 billion, underscoring the popularity growth of this app marketplace among users. 1.8 million developers globally have joined Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem and more than 96,000 applications have integrated with HMS worldwide, offering users even more unique experiences.

Some globally popular apps and services that have joined the platform include Bolt, Deezer, Foodpanda, TomTom Go Navigation, Imo ,LINE, Qwant and Telegram.