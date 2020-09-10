Shares

HMD Global has announced that all its Nokia smartphones now come with the digital wellbeing app that helps to limit and track the time spent on the phone.

The full range of Nokia smartphones now come with the Digital wellbeing feature already pre-installed as Nokia provides pure Android. The wellbeing app enables you to have a balanced experience as too much time on our phones results in increased screen time, which can be harmful to our health.

Nokia smartphone’s Digital Wellbeing app enables you to track your device usage in various ways, from knowing the amount of time you spend on each app, how often you check your phone, plus the number of notifications you tend to look at frequently. With the analysis provided you can then set daily limits on how much time you want to spend on each app, know when your screen should go dark or set to block notifications for a particular app for a period you decide.

The company is seeking to provide a balance between screen time and physically spending time doing other activities that do not include screen time. This App available on Nokia Smartphones will provide a better quality of life and freeing up your time to then engage in other activities such as spending time with your loved one.

Parents can be able to set up parental controls to help keep track of what their children consume online. Through the tool, parents are able to supervise your child’s phone remotely through a family link app as a parent. Besides that, parents have the ability to keep an eye on your child’s screen time and set limits as you would deem fit. Additional restrictions to Google services can be added that include app approvals or content filters on Google play.

The parental control system, information and data gathered should be used to help children especially teenagers change their habits, manage their smartphone usage and put limits when it comes to social media consumption.

To get the Digital wellbeing feature on your Nokia smartphone, go to to settings scroll down and you should see Digital wellbeing. On the app dashboard you will find a circular chart which shows a summary of all the apps you have used that particular day. If you tap on the chart, it will give you more details in terms of time spent on each application, ranking them by screen time. You can also tap on an individual app to further see the breakdown of time spent by the hour and during the week.

Digital Wellbeing also has a Do Not Disturb feature, which silences all visual interruptions that appear on the screen. When you turn on the Do Not Disturb, that makes the screen turn grey, encouraging you to get off your phone. There is also a Bedtime mode that you can set your phone so that your phone goes on silent and you can customize to set the Do not disturb feature. Finally, there is Focus mode that is useful to everyone that enables you to pause distracting apps when you need time to focus.