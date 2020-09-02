Shares

Bolt, the on demand taxi platform has launched an affordable ride option dubbed Bolt Lite in Nakuru and Kisumu targeting passengers seeking low budget travel.

Bolt Lite category aims to make rides more affordable to customers, which in turn translate to more trips, hence stronger earnings for drivers. It offers customers an opportunity to pay less for their trips and still get convenient transportation.

According to analysis done by the company, a more affordable priced category will increase the amount of rides and decrease the time drivers spend waiting for the next order. The introduction of this version in Kisumu and Nakuru follows a successful model in Nairobi where the Lite has been in operation since 2019.

The new category adds to the existing ride options on the platform that include the Base option, XL and Protect which offers protection against the spread of Covid-19. The Lite Category is optional depending on the engine rating of the vehicle. The Bolt system is designed in a way to allow drivers the flexibility to switch between other categories in the platform and Bolt Lite at one click.

Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager at Bolt, had this to say, “We launched Bolt Lite in Nairobi in 2019 to give customers more options to choose from and to meet their dynamic needs while we continue to provide affordable and convenient transportation services to everyone and we’ve seen tremendous support from both our customers and drivers. We are looking into meeting the increasing demand from Kisumu and Nakuru for the same service.”