Customers of budget airline, Jambojet, will now be able to pay for their flight tickets using Safaricom Bonga Points in a new partnership with the Kenyan telco.

The partnership will allow Jambojet customers redeem their Bonga Points to purchase air ticket to any of its six local destinations which are Nairobi, Mombasa, Diani, Malindi, Kisumu and Eldoret.

“We are aware of the financial impact COVID-19 has had on many families. There are those who may want to travel but are cash –strapped. We want to provide options to the customers and tell them that they can still travel by redeeming Bonga Points,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

To pay for their flight tickets using Bonga Points, customers should dial *126# select Lipa Na Bonga Points, then select Pay Bill. The customers will then be prompted to enter the Jambojet Pay Bill number, 737700, and account number, which is the Reference Number issued during booking. The customer will then be required to input the amount they want to pay via Bonga Points, and get a response showing the number of points needed to pay the for the air ticket. If it isn’t the full ticket amount, the customer will receive a message advising them of the balance due.

Bonga is a customer loyalty scheme that was launched by Safaricom in 2007 to allow its customers accumulate and redeem points based on usage of services on its network.

“We have enhanced our Bonga loyalty scheme over the years to reward our customers for their loyalty to the Safaricom network. Through our partnership with Jambojet, we seek to provide our customers more options in how they utilize the value of their Bonga points,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Last month, Jambojet introduced a Progressive Web App (PWA) to allow customers book tickets, check in and access their boarding pass on their smartphones.

PWA, which is available on both Android and iOS, offers convenience to customers while streamlining processes, to save time and help reduce physical touch points. Unlike the standard mobile apps or the web, PWAs consume less data and are reliable even in uncertain network conditions.