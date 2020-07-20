Shares

Budget airline Jambojet has announced that it has launched a new app to allow its customers book tickets, check in and access their boarding pass on their smartphones.

The app, a Progressive Web App (PWA), is available on both Android and iOS and according to the Jambojet Head of Information Systems Benjamin Collins it will offer convenience to customers while streamlining processes, to save time and help reduce physical touch points.

“Unlike the standard mobile apps or the web, PWAs consume less data and are reliable even in uncertain network conditions. This is part of our commitment to continue offering innovative solutions that are responsive to our customer needs,” Collins said.

Customers can access the PWA on Jambojet website jambojet.com through a mobile device. They will receive a prompt to add the app to the device. A click on the prompt will add the PWA to the homepage of your smartphone or tablet and you will be able to access it at any time. Additionally, customers who use the app will receive notifications of upcoming trips, track their flight status and receive automated updates on any delays or changes to their itinerary.

Progressive Web Apps are web applications that attempts to combine features offered by most modern browsers with the benefits of a mobile experience. The app is already available on Android and iOS.

Jambojet recently began flying again but only to local destinations after the COVID-19 grounded all flights within, in and out of Kenya. They are currently flying to 5 destinations which are Kisumu, Eldoret, Mombasa, Diani and Malindi.