Shares

During the International Telecommunication Union SG16 (ITU-T SG16) which was held on 22nd June to 3rd July 2020. A proposal named “Mobile Device Computing Photography System Reference Architecture” that had been submitted by TRANSSION Holdings was approved.

The approval of the proposal by the international body portends the launch of the standardization of terminal computing photography. This will be carried out according to the contents of the approval.

Computational photography can be termed as the use of computer processing capabilities in cameras to produce an enhanced image beyond what the lens and sensor pics up in a single shot. Essentially, computational photography is the key smartphone image development trend. As such, TECNO is in a great position to be the pioneers in this field by establishing the research framework and further its R&D investment for its continued development in camera leadership to distinguish itself from the market.

Mobile photography, unlike traditional single-lens reflex photography, is often limited by hardware size and imaging module technology. Therefore, computational photography systems that focus on software and hardware collaboration and image processing algorithms play a critical role for mobile phones to improve photography quality and enrich image functions. The mobile device computing photography system is able to reconstruct the scenery, lighting, and the subject of the photo by utilizing imaging control, image calculation and processing, combined with artificial intelligence and mobile internet technology. On top of that, creating a new image application system – pushing past the limits of mobile phone photography and improving photo effects and user experience.

As a result of this R&D, Tecno has placed emphasis on the photography effects of its cameras on the Camon series of phone. This ensures that every new generation of the CAMON series receives a significant boost to the imaging technology. A good example of Tecno’s research and application of computational photography is TAIVOS TM. It is built on the approved computational photography standards TRANSSION submitted to ITU-T. TAIVOSTM (TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution) enables up to 15-frame synth with an imaging time of just 4.68 seconds while most other smartphones only achieves this in 5.5 seconds or even 7 seconds. That means that the photographs shot with TAIVOS™ are built from a composite of 15 image frames that can be analyzed and recombined pixel-for-pixel, vividly capturing each element in your scenes with optimal contrast.

The TAIVOS TM technology has now been applied to Tecno Camon series. As such one can expect that the Camon 16 will come with professional and perfect portrait mode for consumers. The TAIVOS TM is essentially a signal processing technology technology. This means that it is a dedicated microprocessor that works together with AI algorithms to significantly enhance night-time photography: optimizing processes and renderings by making images clearer, enhancing night shots, and overall improvement through high-performance imaging algorithm capabilities.

The long and short of this is that photos on the Camon 16 are finna be lit.