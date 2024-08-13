Shares

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) has convened telecommunications and ICT regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across Africa. The convention, which is taking place in South Africa, is the third and final African Preparatory Meeting for the 2024 World Telecommunications Standardization Assembly (WTSA-24).

The WTSA is a key event organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) every four years. It brings together global industry leaders to develop and adopt international standards for telecommunications and ICTs. This year, the summit is scheduled to take place from 15th to 24th October in New Delhi, India. It will focus on addressing the challenges and opportunities of the digital age to ensure global connectivity and enhance innovation.

The meeting in South Africa features in-depth discussions on a wide range of resolutions that aim to shape the future of telecommunications in Africa and beyond. The meeting will also tackle the pressing issue of e-waste management within the telecommunications sector. With the rapid proliferation of digital devices, managing electronic waste has become an urgent challenge.

Discussions will also include ongoing efforts to establish a common emergency number across Africa, an initiative aimed at enhancing public safety and ensuring swift emergency response across the continent. The resolution under consideration reaffirms the need to implement 112 and 911 as standardized emergency numbers and calls for further technical assistance and collaboration among African countries to overcome adoption challenges.

In his opening remarks at the forum of the assembly, ATU Secretary General, Mr. John Omo said, “Devise approaches that are tailored for Africa in ways that enhance cross-border interactions and ensure the interoperability of devices and systems. With unified cooperation, we can create frameworks that not only promote sustainable growth but also encourage the innovation necessary to drive our continent forward.”

Echoing these sentiments, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Solly Malatsi said, “Telecom standards drive innovation and tackle pressing issues on our continent. To achieve this, we must work as partners, not competitors, to advance Africa’s best interests.”