The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) is convening the first Africa Preparatory Meeting for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27). The convention marks a milestone in Africa’s efforts to harmonize its telecommunications landscape and advocate for its needs on the global stage.

The convention is being hosted in Maseru, Lesotho, and serves as a crucial platform for African countries to deliberate on various proposals. The aim is to establish African Common Positions that will be presented at WRC-27, where member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will review and revise the International Radio Regulations governing the allocation and use of radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits.

For WRC-27, members of the ATU are focusing on several key issues, which notably will keep expanding as discussions takes form. These include enhancing aeronautical and maritime communication systems to improve safety and reliability, expanding high-speed mobile internet access through new IMT frequency bands, and deploying High-Altitude Platform Stations (HIBS) to boost mobile network coverage in remote areas.

Other issues to be addresses include modernizing spectrum management and licensing, and developing frameworks for emerging technologies like 5G are high on the agenda. These efforts aim to bridge the digital divide, support socio-economic development, and ensure Africa remains competitive in the global telecommunications and ICT market.

In his opening speech at the convention, ATU Secretary General, John Omo, urged experts, policymakers, and industry leaders at the forum to build on the successes of previous WRCs. “Effectively then, our preparation efforts for WRC-27 must keep in mind that this Conference is about more than just allocating frequencies. It is about ensuring that every African has the opportunity to access the digital world,” he said.

Some of the WRC-27 proposals are designed to improve safety and reliability for pilots and maritime navigators and bridge the digital divide through recommendations on spectrum policies and regulations.