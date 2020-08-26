Shares

Safaricom Foundation has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh. 1.5 million to healthcare workers in Makueni County. The donation is in a bid to boost the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the county.

The personal protective equipment (PPEs) include N95 masks, gloves, protective shoes, googles and assorted protective clothing.

At the same time, the Foundation announced a partnership with the county government to rebuild houses of 99 families affected by floods in the areas of Kilungu, Kaiti, Kitundu and Sultan Hamud. The support will cost Ksh. 2.2 million.

“We appreciate the critical role that health care workers are playing in the fight against this pandemic. We want to make sure that they are adequately protected so that they can offer their services without risking their lives and those of their patients. We are also happy to partner with the County Government of Makueni to rebuild the houses of those who had been displaced by the recent floods,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Safaricom Foundation has already handed over PPEs to 15 Counties while Safaricom’s other philanthropic arm, M-PESA Foundation partnered with KMPDU to distribute PPEs in Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale, Kiambu, Migori, Busia and Machakos counties.