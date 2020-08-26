Shares

Little has announced that it has launched a 5% cashback promotion for all M-PESA payments for cab rides on its platform until October 31 2020.

Little has partnered with Safaricom on the promotion to promote contactless and cashless payment solutions for its customers. The partnership aims to further strengthen Little ride commitment to provide safer and convenient rides for its consumers.

Commencing with this partnership, Little and Safaricom are providing a 5% cashback of the value of a trip’s cost for each ride when a consumer pays with M-PESA on Little platform. The campaign aims to boost cashless and contactless payments with a purpose for Kenyans to adopt the new normal, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the partnership, Little Ride CEO, Kamal Budhabhatti said, “There is a growing need for safer, convenient, and contactless means of transportation. And as a company, we are committed to forming more such strong and strategic partnerships with key stakeholders to ensure our consumers minimize any risks linked to the current pandemic. And unquestionably, this partnership will be the stepping stone towards that journey.

“The mobile phone has proven to be a safe and convenient payment method during the COVID-19 era. We are glad to partner with Little to encourage and empower customers and drivers stay safe by making and receiving payments with Lipa Na M-PESA on the service,” Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom added.

The cashback promotion will run from 1st August 2020 to 31st October 2020 and will apply for all payments made through the M-PESA option on the Little app.

Customers using Little will need to select M-PESA as the payment option as they request their ride, in order to qualify for the cashback. Once a customer completes their trip, they will receive a pop-up to acknowledge the M-PESA payment by inputting their PIN. The customer will then shortly receive an SMS crediting their Little Wallet with 5% of the amount paid.

Customers can view their awarded and unutilized cash back under the ‘Wallet’ option on their Little App. The cashback will automatically be applied to the next ride discounting the ride equivalent to the Wallet value.

How to pay for a Little ride using M-PESA