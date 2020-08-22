Shares

Smartphone manufacturer realme has announced that it will launch realme C11 & realme 6 smartphones in the Kenyan market on August 25th 2020. The company will also introduce the realme band in the Kenyan market on the same day.

The three devices will be launched virtually on August 25th at 11.00am on realme’s YouTube and Facebook (facebook.com/Kenyarealme/155813972786451) accounts.

The realme 6 runs on Android 10 OS plus Realme UI and comes with Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T processor, 6.5 inch screen, 128GB internal storage and 8Gb RAM. It also comes with a Quad main camera set up (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and a large 4300 mAh battery with fast charging.

The realme C11 also runs on Android 10 OS plus Realme UI. It comes with a 6.5 inch screen, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, Dual main camera (13MP + 2MP) and a 5MP selfie camera. It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

The company recently launched a presence in the Kenyan market with a bang with the launch of the realme C3 smartphone which retails at Ksh. 14,000.

realme C11 specifications

Dimensions: 6.47 x 2.99 x 0.36 inches

Weight: 196 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

OS: Android 10, realme UI 1.0

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32GB

RAM: 2GB

Main camera: Dual – 13 Megapixel (wide) and 2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 5 Megapixel

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery

Colours: Mint Green, Pepper Grey

realme 6 specifications

Dimensions: 6.38 x 2.94 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 191 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

OS: Android 10, Realme UI

Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Quad camera set up

64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP B/W, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: 16 Megapixel

Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable battery with fast charging 30W

Colours: Comet Blue, Comet White