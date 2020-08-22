Smartphone manufacturer realme has announced that it will launch realme C11 & realme 6 smartphones in the Kenyan market on August 25th 2020. The company will also introduce the realme band in the Kenyan market on the same day.
The three devices will be launched virtually on August 25th at 11.00am on realme’s YouTube and Facebook (facebook.com/Kenyarealme/155813972786451) accounts.
The realme 6 runs on Android 10 OS plus Realme UI and comes with Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T processor, 6.5 inch screen, 128GB internal storage and 8Gb RAM. It also comes with a Quad main camera set up (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and a large 4300 mAh battery with fast charging.
The realme C11 also runs on Android 10 OS plus Realme UI. It comes with a 6.5 inch screen, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, Dual main camera (13MP + 2MP) and a 5MP selfie camera. It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery.
The company recently launched a presence in the Kenyan market with a bang with the launch of the realme C3 smartphone which retails at Ksh. 14,000.
realme C11 specifications
Dimensions: 6.47 x 2.99 x 0.36 inches
Weight: 196 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
OS: Android 10, realme UI 1.0
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 32GB
RAM: 2GB
Main camera: Dual – 13 Megapixel (wide) and 2 MP (depth)
Selfie camera: Single 5 Megapixel
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery
Colours: Mint Green, Pepper Grey
realme 6 specifications
Dimensions: 6.38 x 2.94 x 0.35 inches
Weight: 191 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
OS: Android 10, Realme UI
Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G76 MC4
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 8GB
Main camera: Quad camera set up
64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP B/W, f/2.4, (depth)
Selfie camera: 16 Megapixel
Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable battery with fast charging 30W
Colours: Comet Blue, Comet White