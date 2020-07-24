Shares

Kenya Power (KPLC) and Safaricom have partnered to enable Safaricom customers to be able to pay for electricity through Bonga Points.

Customers will be able to use points they have accrued through the Safaricom loyalty program. These Bonga Points will now be able to be used by Kenya Power customers to pay for electricity.

Through the partnership, Kenya Power’s 7.1 million domestic customers will now be able to redeem their Bonga Points to purchase tokens or pay for their bills at the rate of 20 cents per Bonga Point.

“As an organization, we are acutely aware of the impact that this pandemic has had on many Kenyans. We are therefore calling on our customers to take advantage of this opportunity and pay for electricity using Bonga Points,” said Bernard Ngugi, Managing Director and CEO, Kenya Power.

Bonga is a loyalty scheme launched by Safaricom in 2007 to allow its customers accumulate points based on usage of services on its network. Through a recent initiative dubbed Bonga For Good, Safaricom saw over 1 billion Bonga Points redeemed towards food and household items.

Customers paying for electricity using Bonga Points will be subjected to the applicable electricity tariff as stipulated by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

How to redeem Bonga Points for Kenya Power electricity