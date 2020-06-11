Shares

Carrefour which is operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya has opened its eight store at the Mega Shopping Mall along Uhuru Highway.

The new hypermarket destination promises an unrivalled shopping experience, and a wide range of quality and value-for-money products under one roof.

The store which is two-floored has been designed using best practice retail space concepts and modern technology for ease of shopping and display. It will stock over 39,000 food and non-food items, and include a range of unique specialty offerings such as, jewellery, home décor, a library, bistro area, and a milk ATM. These offerings will supplement the conventional fresh produce, groceries, fresh bakery, and roastery sections that Carrefour customers are accustomed to.

It has a sales area of more than 7,000 square metres, a 1.8-metre aisle width and 36 checkout counters, among other features that will enhance the customer experience. Easily accessible, this Carrefour store is convenient to the residents of Upper Hill, Madaraka, South B, South C and those who live along Mombasa road,

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya, had this to say, “The opening of our new Carrefour store in Nairobi underscores our commitment to offering great customer experiences through high-quality retail outlets where customers can access quality products at the best prices. The new store will also enable Carrefour customers to enjoy home delivery services in the region, making it convenient to shop online during the ongoing circumstances.”