Shares

The Ladima Foundation, in partnership with the DW Akademie has launched a short-film competition aimed at African women during the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown.

The competition is open to African women content creators and filmmakers of any age or experience level, currently living in Africa. The competition aims to encourage women to share their stories as we create a living document of a time and place of the specific circumstances that women in Africa currently find themselves, under various degrees of lock-down, through the limitations on movement, opportunity, and often, basic freedoms.

The impact of Covid-19 across the world impacts the vulnerable in society more. In many African countries the economic and social impact of Covid-19 is, in many cases, impacting women harder and in different ways than their male counterparts. There are issues affecting woman such as domestic violence, altered access to opportunities, increased burden of care, and many others.

This film competition invites women to share these experiences, be they challenging, positive or simply questioning. The stories should be honest, personal, and specifically related to the current COVID-19 situation. Entries across genres are welcome, from animation and fiction, to documentary or interview style just as long as the content is 2 minutes or shorter.

Ten winning films will be selected by a jury and then streamed on the Ladima website along with other partner websites. Each winning filmmaker will also receive 500 EURO as well as access to a year’s worth of educational and inspirational webinars on the USA’s Women Make Movies platform, valued at approximately $500.

To coincide with the competition launch, the Ladima Foundation has upgraded the A-List from a simple searchable database to an interactive platform for sharing job, funding, and training opportunities, and for connecting and networking. The list currently has close to 1,000 members from over 30 countries, and with the new upgrades and features is sure to attract many more women. Registration on the A-List is free to any woman living and working in Africa within the many skills areas of the film, TV and content sectors.

If interested, you can check out the selection criteria here. The deadline for submission of entries is Sunday June 21st 2020.