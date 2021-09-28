Shares

The Ladima Foundation announced a partnership with Culture and Development East Africa (CDEA) and the Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF) earlier this year.

The partnership was designed to bring training, development and professional opportunities to women in animation across East Africa.

Applications are now open for this training that will take place in Dar es Salaam from 17 -27 January, 2022. Only women residing in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda are eligible and women must be full members of the A-List to apply.

Deadline for applications is 23rd October, 2020. Participants will be notified in writing if they have been accepted by November 17th 2021.

Let your Voices Roar is a 10-day animation workshop developed for women that will explore the theme of home and belonging, and how animation can be used to help one’s voice be heard.

Participants who complete the training with proficiency will be enrolled into the Ladima and African Animation Network (AAN) Incubation programme. They will then go through a 6-month long rigorous in-service training in their country of origin with the Ladima animation partners.

After completing the incubation course, the participants will be selected for specialization and paired with a Small or Medium Enterprise (SME) and or Studio Partner for a period of 2 years.

The training will be led by Comfort Arthur, an award winning, British-born Ghanaian animator, illustrator and visual artist. She trained at the Royal College of Arts in London before moving to Ghana in 2012 to found The Comfy Studio.

Her animated short film Black Barbie, is an international hit that has been screened at more than 50 film festivals around the world, earning multiple awards and high critical marks. In 2020 she published her first children’s picture book based on her short film Black Barbie.

Comfort is also Festival Director for FUPiTOONS, Africa’s first film festival dedicated to short-form animation for kids.