The Ladima Foundation has launched its new exclusive and interactive social media platform for A-List members. The A-List, which started as a database of women professionals across Africa, is a place where women working across various disciplines can find each other for work related opportunities.

Over time, the list has grown to over 2,000 women members from across Africa and has now been upgraded to also include a fully interactive social media space called the A-List Community.

The A-List Community is a space for all women who are registered on the A-List to create their own professional profiles and start engaging. Ladima is encouraging professional women in all circles to share information and opportunities, promote themselves and their work, and find other women working in the same space as them.

The community has a variety of functions including polls, blogs, dialogues, and groups.

Women have been invited to experiment within the platform and find their fellow A-Listers. All they have to do is create a profile, network, share and find opportunities and connect with thousands of colleagues from across Africa.

The A-List, the Ladima Foundation’s industry database is now a fully interactive, professional social network. It has been likened to LinkedIn for African women in film and TV.

Additionally, women can still search for talent across countries and skill sets as well as create groups of interest, blogs and online dialogues. This safe, professional and exclusive social space will become the home of all the latest news and film and content related opportunities shared by the Ladima Foundation and the over 2,000 A-List members.

To create your profile, simply register for free or log-in to your A-List profile on the Ladima Website and click on the COMMUNITY icon in the Dashboard. You can then create your profile and get networking.