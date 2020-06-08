Shares

Carrefour has partnered with Red Cross to launch a charity initiative to support underprivileged families across Githembe, Nairobi whose livelihoods have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative will donate more than 33 tonnes of staple food items, worth over Ksh. 2.5 million, to families in need in the next couple of months.

So far Carrefour has already donated over 5,000 food hampers comprising essential items including maize meal, rice, ndengu, and baking flour. As a catalyst for change in the community, Carrefour is encouraging its customers to join the cause by donating food hampers when they shop at any of Kenya’s seven Carrefour stores. Carrefour will supplement the contributions donated by its customers.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya, had this to say, “It is an honour to collaborate with the Kenya Red Cross and the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund by drawing on our diverse resources. We’re also very grateful to our customers for their generosity and help in upholding a spirit of togetherness during difficult times.