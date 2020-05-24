Shares

Meatloaf is a dish of minced meat that has been mixed with other ingredients and formed into the shape of a loaf, then baked or smoked. It is usually made with minced beef, although ground lamb, pork, veal, venison, poultry and seafood are also used. In addition it can be made out of lentils or quorn-beef as well for a vegetarian option.

I made mine with beef, obviously. Here is how I made mine.

Ingredients

1Kg minced meat

1 egg

1 large chopped onion

3 cloves garlic chopped

I cup breadcrumbs

Black pepper

Dhana Jeera

Chili

Ketchup or chili sauce

Honey

Method

Mix minced meat in a dish with the garlic, onion, 1 egg, Dhana Jeera, chili, black pepper and bread crumbs.

Put them in the baking dish

In a separate bowl mix a cup of ketchup/chili sauce & two tablespoons of honey

Put the minced meat mix on baking dish

Add the ketchup/chili sauce mix on top of the minced meat mix

Bake in the oven for an hour at 170°

Serve with saute potatoes or like me, with mashed potatoes.