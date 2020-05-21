UAP Old Mutual, Uber & AutoXpress launches initiative to distribute masks to Uber drivers

Shares

UAP Old Mutual General Business, Uber & AutoXpress have partnered to distribute masks to Uber drivers to ensure they keep safe in the COVID-19 crisis.

The three organizations have partnered to provide 3-ply masks worth Ksh. 2.75 million to Uber drivers in Nairobi & Mombasa. The distribution of the face masks will be done from AutoXpress network of branches in the counties.

David Kuria, MD Insurance Business at UAP Old Mutual said, “Partnerships such as this with Uber and AutoXpress are vital in the fight to manage and to stop the spread of the virus. If we all play our part, then we will achieve our goal. As the UAP Old Mutual Group, we continue to play our part to ensure that our customers, staff, partners and communities remain safe during this period.”

Brian Njao, Uber Country Manager for Kenya added, “The uncertainty caused by COVID-19 is being felt around the world. The safety of drivers and riders on our platform continues to be a key focus for us. We are collaborating with UAP Old Mutual Group and AutoXpress to support drivers on our platform by providing them with masks to limit the spread of coronavirus and adhere to the guidelines issued by various health authorities and the Government.”

In addition, UAP Old Mutual Faulu Foundation has contributed Ksh. 2 Million to the Association of Kenya Insurance (AKI) & Insurance Regulatory Association (IRA) joint industry humanitarian response to the Covid-19 crises in Kenya.

UAP Old Mutual Group is a subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited, a listed company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with secondary listings on the London, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe stock exchanges. As a Pan-African financial services company with a strong heritage of 175 years, it has presence in 13 markets across Africa. In East Africa, the Group has over 1.5M customers, 1,400 employees, 12 iconic properties and over USD 2B in funds under management in the region.