Nyashinski has been appointed as the Samsung brand ambassador

Samsung has announced that it has appointed Nyashinski as its brand ambassador for the Kenyan market.

The partnership will see Nyashinski become the face of the company in the marketing of its products. This comes at a time when Samsung has been steadily losing its market share to new entrants like Tecno and Oppo.

According to Samsung, the rapper has a pioneering approach to his craft. This is a quality that makes Nyashinski the ideal person to represent Samsung’s own relentless quest to raises the bar with every new release. He also echoes Samsung’s human-centred approach to technology by creating what makes fans happier.

Charles Kimari, Head of Mobile at Samsung Kenya, had this to say, “Samsung is committed to deepening our partnership with local talent. In our eyes, Nyashinski has time and time again, personified our brand ethos – Do What You Can’t. He is an artist with a purpose and a musician who brings people joy, which is why Samsung is proud to be associated with him.”