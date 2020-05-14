The Tecno Camon 15 review; Awesome phone with great battery life

Shares

A phone battery, in my opinion is one of the most important parts of a smartphone. This has seen customers really look out for a phone that can be able to offer the best battery life possible. Basically, the more a battery lasts, especially in this era where a phone performs multiple functions, the better. I mean who wants to have a phone that you recharge after every few hours!!

As such a phone battery that can be able to last all day under heavy usage is a definite plus for those who are heavy users. The Tecno Camon 15 5000mAh battery does not disappoint on this aspect, here are my thoughts;

Battery

On moderate use, I was able to get a whopping 72 hours on this phone without having to recharge. This was this with the use of voice calls and Social Media apps such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp.

On heavy usage which included gaming, Zoom, TikTok and a heavy call rotation, I was able to get 36 hours which i was able to push to 2 days by using the battery saver option when the battery level got to 20%.

Battery saver conserves the battery by turning off various services that work in the background. These services really drain the battery and when they turned off, the battery savings are incredible. To activate it, just go to the quick settings menu at the top or on the battery lab in settings.

I have to say that I have fallen in love with this phone’s battery life as my previous phone could not go a day without having to be recharged. It had even gotten to the point where I had to walk around with a power bank which is often than not tedious.

However, the only drawback is that the phone does not have a fast charging option meaning that you have to wait for about 2 and a half hours for it to finish charging. The best bet more so if you are a busy person is to leave it to charge overnight. The peeps at Tecno seem to have thought about this aspect as the phone automatically shuts down the charging feature when the battery is full meaning that you don’t have to worry about the battery getting damaged due to overcharging.

Appearance

The Tecno Camon 15 comes with smoothed out edges that make it easy to handle. The back cover is interesting in that it has lines which provide grip while holding the phone ensuring that it does not slide accidentally.

The Camon 15 comes with a 6.6 inch FHD LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16 M colors. The screen is an improvement from the Tecno Camon 12 which rocked a 6.5 inch screen. A bigger screen means that the consumption of media say on Youtube, Instagram, Twitter or gaming is all the more enjoyable. The screen is HD with 720×1600 pixels giving you some good images.

Unlike its predecessor, the Camon 15 does not have a dewdrop notch but rather a hole punch on the left for the selfie camera. It has a slim top bezel that also houses the LED notification light, flash and sensors for the face unlock as well as proximity and ambience.

Camera

The Tecno Camon series has since inception been a camera focused phone and in this aspect, the Camon 15 does not disappoint. It comes with a quadruple camera setup at the back which consists of 48MP main camera, 2MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensors and QVGA.

The camera took good photos during that day and even during low light conditions in the evening courtesy of the Taivos technology. Check out some of the photos I took with it;

Fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensors have made unlocking phones that much easier, the Camon 15 sensor is located at the back of the phone. It can save up to five fingerprints and it is fast and accurate.

Sound

The sound on the Camon 15 is actually not bad and it is something that one can work with. The speakers are conveniently located at the bottom so you can listen to your music whichever way you place the phone.

Performance

The phone comes with a 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and is powered by an MediaTek Helio P22 Processor together with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It also comes with Android 10 Pie OS. The phone handles day to day activities such as streaming, binging on social media or just listening to music pretty well and I have actually not had any lag issues even when I was multitasking.

Storage

The phone comes with 64 GB internal storage which can be expanded using a Micro SD.The internal storage should be adequate but the option of expanding the memory is always welcome.

Conclusion

I have to say that I have enjoyed using this phone especially the battery life not to mention the camera. As such I would definitely recommend the purchase of this phone, also the price point of Ksh. 17,999 is affordable.