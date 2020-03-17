Tecno Camon 15 to take awesome night shots courtesy of new TAIVOS technology

For the longest time, night shots have been the most problematic when taking pictures using a mobile phone. This is because the cameras on our phones generally don’t do so well in the low light conditions at night time. As a consequence, photos generally come out as grainy and not appealing to look at.
However, according to reports, this is about to become a thing of the past with the launch of the Tecno Camon 15 series. The Camon 15 will apparently come with new technology named TAIVOS™, short for TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution. TAIVOS is a dedicated microprocessor that will work together with AI algorithms to enhance night-time photography processes. It will make images clearer, enhancing night shots, and lead to overall improvement through high-performance imaging algorithm capabilities.
TAIVOS will enable up to 15-frame synth, with an imaging time of just 4.68 seconds which is better than most smartphones that only achieve this in 5.5 seconds or even 7 seconds. Photos shot with TAIVOS will be built from a composite of 15 image frames that can be analyzed and recombined pixel-for-pixel, vividly capturing each element in your scenes with optimal contrast.
Apparently, the microprocessor is built to work at a system-level that enables next-generation imaging performance. Even in moderately dim rooms, having a camera that can filter out unwanted noise from your photos offers a serious performance edge. Regardless of the possible photographic spectrum you might find yourself snapping shots on, TAIVOS is designed to react quickly to your surroundings to help isolate and enhance the elements you want to capture, thanks to its ability to support algorithms for AI image enhancement.
The Tecno Camon 15 is set to be launched in the Kenyan market in early April but the good thing is that one can pre-order the phone in selected Tecno Mobile stores. To pre-order, one needs to pay a deposit of Ksh. 2,000 after which one will get a back pack. That is not all as when you complete the payment for the phone, you will get a Ksh. 1,000 shopping voucher from Tuskys within 12 hours after purchase. How cool is that??
The Tecno Camon series of phones have always had good cameras but this time around, the combination of the Sony chip and TAIVOS is set to be a game changer for the camera phone market.
You can pre-order the Tecno Camon 15 at these stores;
|CITY
|SHOP NAME
|Chuka
|Generations Electronics Chuka
|Eldoret
|Dhaval Emporium
|Eldoret
|Eldoret Electronics
|Eldoret
|Phone Art
|Eldoret
|Kieoron Enterprises
|Eldoret
|Bemotec Uganda Road
|Eldoret
|Bemotec Sphinix
|Eldoret
|Bemotec Sireti
|Eldoret
|Anand Traders-Will’S Pub
|Eldoret
|Khandala Anand Communications
|Eldoret
|One To One Magical Mobile
|Embu
|Generations Embu Sunrise Hotel
|Embu
|Ideal Quality Kubukubu Road Embu
|Embu
|Ideal Quality Embu Makuti Building
|Kericho
|Vision Gate (Naivas)
|Kericho
|Keromatt Ltd Ii
|Kisii
|Fone Fun Kisii
|Kisii
|Matrix Communications
|Kisii
|Keromatt Kisii Sansora
|Kisii
|One To One(Kisii)
|Kisumu
|Tecno Exclusive Kenshop
|Kisumu
|Macks Investment
|Kisumu
|Galool Investiment
|Kitengela
|Ropem Kitengela Eastmatt
|Kitengela
|Telfone Kitengela
|Kitui
|Generation Planet Electronic
|Meru
|Quicom
|Meru
|Tricom
|Meru
|Mkenya Mobile
|Meru
|Mkenya Annex
|Migori
|Bansi Mega Supermarket
|Mombasa
|Biros Star Mobiles
|Mwingi
|Generation Electronics B Mwingi
|Nairobi
|Zetort I Centre
|Nairobi
|Tru com Mama Ngina
|Nairobi
|Info-Choice
|Nairobi
|Zetort Hilton
|Nairobi
|Texnet Communication
|Nairobi
|Smart Plus R/Ngala
|Nairobi
|California Smartphones Moi Avenue
|Nairobi
|M-Store Sarova
|Nairobi
|Vertex Communication
|Nairobi
|Global Cell System
|Nairobi
|Mobile World Mama Ngina St
|Nairobi
|Tecno Exclusive Smarthub Ktda
|Nairobi
|Kenwire Technology Ltd
|Nairobi
|Safaritel Mama Ngina St.
|Nairobi
|Smarthub
|Nairobi
|Dalnurio Electronics
|Nairobi
|Makarim Communications Hilton
|Nairobi
|Smart Zone Moi Avenue
|Nairobi
|Joe Tech Communication
|Nairobi
|Ropem Kenya Cinema
|Nairobi
|Ropem Moi Avenue
|Nairobi
|Tecno Exclusive Trendz
|Nairobi
|Tricom Technlogies Memorial Park
|Nairobi
|Tricom Technlogies Agkhan Walk
|Nairobi
|Tricom R/Ngala(New)
|Nairobi
|Tricom Embassy
|Nairobi
|Tricom Cianda
|Nairobi
|Dixons Tom Mboya
|Nairobi
|Dixon Kimanthi
|Nairobi
|Dixon Kenyatta Avenue
|Nairobi
|Scorpio Telecommunication R. N. G
|Nairobi
|Scorpio Standard Street
|Nairobi
|Dreamworld Tom Mboya
|Nairobi
|Mobile Connect Moi Avenue
|Nairobi
|Mobile Connect
|Nairobi
|Fast Mobile Connections
|Nairobi
|Anisuma Traders
|Nairobi
|Target Luthuli Shop
|Nairobi
|Trucom Luthuli
|Nairobi
|Makarim Mountain Mall
|Nairobi
|Real Team Luthuli
|Nairobi
|Bravo Luthuli
|Nairobi
|Airtel Garden City
|Nairobi
|Scorpio
|Nairobi
|Dream World Southfield
|Nairobi
|Anisuma Trm
|Naivasha
|Narasha
|Nakuru
|3C Hub Nakuru
|Nakuru
|Target One Mobile
|Nakuru
|Sparks
|Nakuru
|Digitronics 2
|Nakuru
|Adams Smartphones Centre
|Nakuru
|Brighter Brands
|Nakuru
|Al Haqq
|Nanyuki
|Trendz Mobile
|Narok
|Advacom Communications
|Nyeri
|One To One Nyeri Samrat
|Tala
|Generations G Electronics Tala
|Thika
|Mersons Mega
|Thika
|Mersons Communication
|Thika
|Phone Mart Elecronics
|Thika
|Orchards Communicatrions 1
|Thika
|Orchards Communications
|Thika
|Orchads Suitable
|Wote
|Generation P Electronic
|Wote
|Generation P Electronic