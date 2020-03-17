Tecno Camon 15 to take awesome night shots courtesy of new TAIVOS technology

Shares

For the longest time, night shots have been the most problematic when taking pictures using a mobile phone. This is because the cameras on our phones generally don’t do so well in the low light conditions at night time. As a consequence, photos generally come out as grainy and not appealing to look at.

However, according to reports, this is about to become a thing of the past with the launch of the Tecno Camon 15 series. The Camon 15 will apparently come with new technology named TAIVOS™, short for TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution. TAIVOS is a dedicated microprocessor that will work together with AI algorithms to enhance night-time photography processes. It will make images clearer, enhancing night shots, and lead to overall improvement through high-performance imaging algorithm capabilities.

TAIVOS will enable up to 15-frame synth, with an imaging time of just 4.68 seconds which is better than most smartphones that only achieve this in 5.5 seconds or even 7 seconds. Photos shot with TAIVOS will be built from a composite of 15 image frames that can be analyzed and recombined pixel-for-pixel, vividly capturing each element in your scenes with optimal contrast.

Apparently, the microprocessor is built to work at a system-level that enables next-generation imaging performance. Even in moderately dim rooms, having a camera that can filter out unwanted noise from your photos offers a serious performance edge. Regardless of the possible photographic spectrum you might find yourself snapping shots on, TAIVOS is designed to react quickly to your surroundings to help isolate and enhance the elements you want to capture, thanks to its ability to support algorithms for AI image enhancement.

The Tecno Camon 15 is set to be launched in the Kenyan market in early April but the good thing is that one can pre-order the phone in selected Tecno Mobile stores. To pre-order, one needs to pay a deposit of Ksh. 2,000 after which one will get a back pack. That is not all as when you complete the payment for the phone, you will get a Ksh. 1,000 shopping voucher from Tuskys within 12 hours after purchase. How cool is that??

The Tecno Camon series of phones have always had good cameras but this time around, the combination of the Sony chip and TAIVOS is set to be a game changer for the camera phone market.

You can pre-order the Tecno Camon 15 at these stores;