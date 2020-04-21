Tecno launches the Camon 15 series into the Kenyan market

Shares

The Tecno Mobile company has finally launched the Tecno Camon 15 series of phones into the Kenyan market. The series includes, the Camon 15, Camon 15 Premiere and the Camon 15 Air.

This time around, the phone was launched online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it gave the fans around the world a real-time hands-on experience and DEMO of what they can achieve with a good smartphone camera, powerful imaging hardware, and a device designed to deliver unprecedented performance for mobile photography fans.

Here are some of the highlights from the launch;

6.6 inch FHD+ Real Fullview

The phone’s 6.6 inch Perfect Fullview gives you a wider, clearer, and more colorful visual experience. The 91.2% super screen ratio and unibody pop-up camera design helps actualize the dream of an immersive, full view, cinematic experience enabling users to enjoy a truly boundless screen.

64 MP Sony Camera

The 64 MP main camera is equipped with TECNO’s signature Ultra Clear Shot, Ultra Night Shot, Super HDR, and AI Scene Detection features, which creates super high-resolution photography and compensates for changing light conditions.

The CAMON 15 is the first-ever smartphone in Africa to come equipped with Sony’s 64 MP, smart chip-backed camera lens. That means 8x zoom is possible not only when shooting pictures, but afterwards as well, letting you scale up your shots without losing even the tiniest details. Meanwhile, Sony’s large ½-inch sensor recognizes and captures more light during the evening that other cameras, eliminating visual noise for better night shots. The megapixel sensor improves clarity by 68%.

Taivos Technology

The TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution is a signal processing trademarked TAIVOS™ technology. TAIVOS™ enables up to 15-frame synth with an imaging time of just 4.68 seconds– most other smartphones only achieve this in 5.5 seconds or maybe even 7 seconds. That means that the photographs shot with TAIVOS™ are built from a composite of 15 image frames that can be analyzed and recombined pixel-for-pixel, vividly capturing each element in your scenes with optimal contrast.

This technology really benefits photography lovers throughout the day, including during the night, since evening shades naturally tend to run together and darken after nightfall. Consumers will be amazed by those great photos as TAIVOS™ is able to filter out image noise and optimize image clarity to deliver clear, balanced, vivid photographs even in low- to lower-light conditions.

32 MP Pop Up Selfie Camera

The Camon 15 Premier comes with a pop up 32 MP selfie camera. Newly upgraded facial algorithms offer built-in natural beauty effects, saving your time for more retouch. With the new HDR, you can take a clear and bright selfie in any situation. The POP-UP camera has a smart anti-fall reaction and a strong resistance to magnetic interference, guaranteeing a smooth selfie experience.

AI Scene Detection

Camon 15 Premier also features AI Detection, AI Light Recognition, AI Image Stabilization, and AI Image Processing. With all this, AI scene detection is just one of the phone’s many features designed to work with AI and smart algorithms to enhance your photographic experience.

Availability

The Camon 15 is available countrywide, the phone is also be retailing on Jumia and XPARK with free countrywide delivery. The Camon 15 Premier and Camon 15 Air will be available in the Kenyan market in the next two weeks. The phones will be retailing at;

Camon 15 Air – Ksh. 15,999

Camon 15 – Ksh 17,999

Camon 15 Premier – Ksh. 26,999

Tecno has partnered with Eric Omondi and MCA Tricky to push the phones. As such, you can buy the phones from Jumia with Eric’s link here and MCA Tricky here. From Xpark, you can either use Eric link here or Tricky’s here.

If you are not liquid at the moment but still want to get the phone, you can use the Lipa Later option that allows you to pay for the phone in affordable monthly installments for up to 12 months. Click here to apply for Lipa Later.