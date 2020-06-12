Shares

Nowadays, phones have turned everyone into an expert photographer. Gone are the days of yore when the entire village had to wait for the traveling photographer to come take pictures of them in their Sunday best. During these occasional visits, everything in the village would come to a halt as everyone waited their turn at the Photographers makeshift studio. The downside was that one had to wait until the photo guy filled up the film with photos for them to get processed. But, when the photos finally came out, well, it was worth the wait.

Photographs enable us to capture and retain memories that we would have otherwise forgotten. For example a first date, birth of a child, first time traveling abroad among others. In short, photos have become such an essential part of our existence more so with social media which encourages us to share our exploits that we simply can’t live without them.

As such, the phone camera has become an important feature that a majority of people consider when making the decision to purchase a phone. The Camon series has been touted as a camera first phone since it was first launched something that has endeared to many a people over the years. The Camon 15 Premier proudly carries forward this tradition and I have to say that not only did it not disappoint but actually surpassed my expectations.

Camera

The Camon 15 Premier comes with a quadruple camera setup at the back which consists of 64MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensors and QVGA. The 64MP is a Sony IMX686 sensor which explains why it takes good photos both during the day and under low light conditions.

The camera has different modes including AI Cam, beauty, Bokeh, HDR, Super Night which is basically the Night Mode, Video and we also have the short video mode. The short video mode allows one to take videos of about 14 seconds.

At the front it comes packed with a 32MP pop up selfie camera which takes some fire selfies.

Check out some of the photos that I took with it:

Appearance

The Camon 15 comes with a 6.6 inch FHD LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16 M colors. Having a bigger screen means that the consumption of media say on Youtube, Instagram, Twitter or gaming is all the more enjoyable. The screen is HD with 1080 x 2340 pixels pixels giving you some pretty good images.

The Camon 15 Premier comes with a motorised selfie camera unlike the Camon 15 which has a hole punch on the left. It has a slim top bezel that also houses the LED notification light, flash and sensors for the face unlock as well as proximity and ambience.

Fingerprint sensor

The Camon 15 sensor is located at the back of the phone. It can save up to five fingerprints and it is fast and accurate.

Sound

The sound on the Camon 15 Premier though not the best, is something that one can work with. The mono speaker is conveniently located at the bottom so you can listen to your music whichever way you place the phone.

Performance

The phone comes with a 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and is powered by an MediaTek Helio P35 Processor together with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It also comes with Android 10 Pie OS. The phone handles day to day activities such as streaming, gaming, binging on social media or just listening to music pretty much with ease and lag is unheard of even when multitasking.

Battery

The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery which on moderate use, I was able to get a 36 hours without having to recharge. This was this with the use of voice calls and Social Media apps such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp.

On heavy usage which included gaming, Zoom, TikTok and a heavy call rotation, I was able to use it for only a day. Considering the features on this phone, the peeps at Tecno should have given it a bigger battery like the 5000 mAh one on the Camon 15.

It also does not have a fast charging option meaning that you have to wait for about 2 and a half hours for it to finish charging.

Storage

The phone comes with 128 GB internal storage which can be expanded using a Micro SD.The internal storage should be adequate but the option of expanding the memory is always welcome.

Conclusion

I have to say that the cameras on this phone really made a great impression on me not to mention that it is quite fast. As such I would highly recommend the purchase of this phone which is retailing at Ksh. 26,999.