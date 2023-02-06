Shares

Tecno Mobile has announced that it has donated laptops, dried food stuffs and stationery to Bosco Children’s Home. The home integrates marginalized children in the society.

In the donation, the company partnered with Ropem Telcom, a retail shop in Nairobi that sells TECNO mobile phones.

Speaking during the hand- over ceremony, TECNO Mobile brand manager, Mr. Peter Shi said “Investing in the environment that we operate in is very important for TECNO mobile. There is no better way to do this than through investing in our children who are our future. I am more than happy to work with Bosco boys in Nairobi because they that they do gives us hope in humanity.”

“Today we are very happy to give Bosco Boys computers because technology is the future and we need to make children have as many opportunities as possible to start engaging in technology. We should never forget the marginalized in our country” He added.

Two weeks ago, TECNO mobile launched the PHANTOM X2 series that has a back cover made from recycled materials.

“Together with TECNO mobile we have also donated stationaries and dried food stuff. We will work together to do more for these beautiful children and other areas.” Said Ropem Telcom Director, Mr Moses Mutungi.

Tecno is a smartphone and AIoT devices manufacturer that is subsidiary of Transsion Holdings. Tecno has focused its business on the African, Middle East, Southeast Asian, South Asian, Latin American, and Eastern European markets. Some of the phones they manufacture include Pop 7 Pro, Spark Go 2023, Phantom X2 Pro, Phantom X2, Pova 4, Pova 4 Pro, Pova Neo 2, Pova Neo 5G, ‎Tecno Spark 9, ‎Tecno Camon 19 Neo and ‎Tecno Pop 6 Go.