Tecno Camon 15 to be unveiled with a 64 MP camera

When the Tecno Camon series of phones first came out, it had the distinction of having a good camera which soon became its selling point. With the soon to be launched, Camon 15 it appears that Tecno will continue with this tradition as it is rumored that it will pack a 64MP camera.

The 64 MP camera will be on the Tecno Camon 15 Premier with the Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Air both having a 48 MP back camera.

Apparently, the Tecno Camon 15 64 MP camera will be backed by a cutting edge Sony chip. For those who may not be in the know, Sony is a world leader in this particular industry. At launch, the Camon will be the first smartphone to have this particular Sony chip in the African market.

The chip comes with superior design specifications as well as exquisite sensor technological capacity. It also provides strong support to the camera’s performance, which enables the camera to pack a lot of detail into each facet of photography, rendering minute details at the pixel-level. The picture quality is much better than other chips with the same pixel and details are clearly represented. Even a dark portrait becomes bright and clear.

Normally when one zooms in while taking a photo, it becomes pixelated and blurred. However, the Camon 15 camera will enable you to zoom into the extreme with every detail captured perfectly and clearly. Given the fact that I sometimes have to cover events whereby one needs to zoom in to take pictures, this will be definitely a lifesaver.

According to global tech media, the smartphone technology innovation in the 2020s will be focused on increasing quantities of megapixels in the cameras. This is because smartphone users have an insatiable appetite for high quantities of pixels and the manufacturers are trying their best to figure out ways to improve pixel performance in order to meet people’s growing needs. If the media reports are anything to go by, then I would say the Tecno are on the right path with the Tecno Camon 15 64 MP camera. I simply can’t wait to get my hands on it!!