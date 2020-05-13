MyDawa & Visa partner to offer discounts to those buy medicine on their platform

Shares

Visa and MyDawa have partnered to enable Kenyans to be able to purchase crucial medication they badly need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The partnership is part of a drive to encourage consumers to embrace cashless payments and avoid leaving their homes where possible in support of calls by the government for citizens to observe social distancing during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the incentives, Visa customers who order medication and other essential products via the MYDAWA platform get a discounted rate on their purchase.

“This partnership with Visa could not have come at a more important time for the country. We are fighting an invisible enemy and every Kenyan must follow the Government’s guidelines of staying at home unless they have essential matters to attend to. By using MYDAWA, people will be able to stay at home and stay safe as they order for their essentials at a discounted price. This will ease the financial burden on those who may already have seen family budgets squeezed,” said MYDAWA Managing Director Tony Wood

The use of the eCommerce platform will also help to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections in the country. This together with the savings users enjoy by using the platform will further help cushion Kenyans from the economic effects of this pandemic.

Orders on the MyDawa platform are delivered to the individuals’ home, office or convenient location in less than 4 hours and with no delivery fees within the Nairobi metropolitan area. Users outside Nairobi can also order the products they need and will receive their delivery within 24 hours. One can pay using mobile money, credit or debit card, and health insurance for medicine.

MYDAWA is an online e-pharmacy which is fully regulated by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board in Kenya and is a technology-based service that enables consumers to conveniently purchase authentic high-quality medicines, health and wellness products.

To order a product, sign in or sign up to mydawa.com, select your products, input your desired delivery location, pay for them securely via mobile money, credit or debit card and your order will be delivered to you in under 4 hours. Delivery is free anywhere in Nairobi.