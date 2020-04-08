Ogilvy Africa wins big at the 2020 African SABRE Awards

Shares

Ogilvy Africa and its clients Equity Bank PLC, and Safaricom PLC have emerged as Platinum and Gold winners in the 2020 SABRE Awards for Africa.

The agency won in three categories with Wings To Fly campaign by Equity bank winning the Platinum SABRE award for best in show in the finalist category. The campaign also emerged as the best in the East African region in the geographic categories bagging the Gold SABRE award. Also, Safaricom’s first mobile overdraft FULIZA took the lead in the Financial & professional services categories winning Gold while #LiveInTheNow –Audi South Africa campaign with Ogilvy South Africa winning Gold in the Marketing to Consumer ( new product) category.

They were also recognised and awarded certificates of excellence in superior achievement in brand building category for the Wings to Fly campaign, Chapa Dimba na Safaricom in the geographic category and the Ndoto Zetu by Safaricom campaign in the Integrated marketing category.

Last year, Ogilvy Africa – headquartered in Nairobi carried the day in four categories with Chapa Dimba na Safaricom campaign winning in the Marketing to Consumer (New Product) category, BLAZE by Safaricom taking the lead in the Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product) category and Kenya Airways topping the Consumer Products/Services category thanks to the launch of the direct flight from Nairobi to New York.

Ogilvy Ghana also won in the Integrated Marketing category for Ghanaians against Child Abuse (GACA) in partnership with UNICEF and Government of Ghana, as well as the Mining & Extractive Industries Category with Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Vikas Mehta, CEO, Ogilvy Africa, “These awards are a testament to the changing consumer trends and proof that our integrated communications approach is helping us to bring the best creative ideas to life while solving our clients’ most pressing business challenges and reaching our targeted audiences through ideas that grab earned media and influence, to build brands that matter.”