JamboJet suspends flights to Kigali and Entebbe due to Corona Virus

JamboJet has announced the suspension of regional flights to Kigali, Rwanda and Entebbe, Uganda with immediate effect.

According to the airline, the suspension of the flights is due to the global spread of the Covid-19 which has resulted in a decrease of airline passengers. As such, it does not make operational sense to fly in a route that currently does not have economic value.

All passengers who had booked flights within the said period are advised to get in touch through our contact centre numbers +254711024545/ 73404545/ 730804545 or social media accounts Twitter: @FlyJambojet, Facebook: @FlyJambojet for further information.

However, flights to local destinations that is Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret will continue to operate as scheduled.