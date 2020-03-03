Safaricom introduces new Postpay plans with no expiry

Shares

Safaricom has launched new PostPay plans whereby the bundled voice, data and sms do not expire. plans will be available on a 30-day basis with any unused resources rolling over to the next month. This is a move away, from the current plans whereby the bundles expire at the end of the month.

Also, in a move away from the past where one had to go to the Safaricom shops to get registered, customers will now be able to join the plan via Safaricom App, webpage or USSD. One will have also have the option of choosing from plans that are within their predefined credit limits or topping up to qualify for higher limits.

The new PostPay plans will be offered at five price points ranging from a Ksh. 1,000 plan with 5GB data, 400 minutes and unlimited SMS, to a Ksh. 10,000 plan that offers unlimited data, voice and SMS. Customers on the new plans will be able to use their voice allocation to make local calls across all networks and international calls to India, the United States, China and Canada.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom, had this to say, “Last year, when we unveiled the ‘For You’ customer commitment, we also made a conscious decision to put more effort into providing greater value and an enhanced customer experience for all our customers. Today, we are being true to that commitment by making it simple for our customers to join the new PostPay and introducing a transparent way for them to view their usage.