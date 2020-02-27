New Uber safety feature will enable customers to provide a PIN to drivers before starting a trip

Shares

Uber users in Kenya will have the option of receiving a four-digit PIN code to provide to their driver before starting a trip. This adds a layer of verification to help ensure customers get in the right car and drivers are picking up the correct rider.

Some customers will be able to set up the PIN verification feature in their app, with the feature rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. Users can opt-in to the PIN code feature by navigating to their app settings and tapping “Verify Your Ride.” From there, users can choose to use the PIN verification feature on every trip or only during evening trips (9 pm – 6 am).

Once enabled, the user will receive a four-digit PIN code in their app while the driver is en-route to the pickup location. When the driver arrives, the users can verbally provide the PIN to the driver before getting into the vehicle. After the driver enters the correct PIN, the trip can begin. When the feature is enabled, a trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered into the driver’s app.

Since its inception, Uber has provided users with the car make and model, licence plate, driver name and photo. Riders should always confirm this information before getting into the car. This extra layer of verification helps provide riders and drivers with more peace of mind before a trip can begin in the app.

Brian Njao, Uber Country Manager for Kenya said: “This opt-in safety feature will help to ensure that users are getting into the correct Uber before the trip begins. It is a great example of how tech can help make travel safer than ever before, and will support our efforts to continue to prevent incidents as we work to set the standard for ride sharing safety. While I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, when it comes to safety, we know our work is never done.”