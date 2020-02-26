DigiFarm wins at the Global Mobile Awards

Shares

DigiFarm, a platform for farmers has won the Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets award in this year’s Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO).

The platform provides smallholder farmers with convenient access to a variety of services, including discounted inputs, financing and advice on best farming practice, all from a 2G enabled mobile phone.

DigiFarm which was created through a partnership between Safaricom and with mobile solutions provider, Mezzanine, offers an easy-to-use, text-based service to Kenya’s smallholder farmers. Farmers register on the platform and record details about the size of their farms and the nature of their farming activities This information is then used to ensure that farmers receive support relevant to their specific farming activities. Once registered on the platform, farmers have access via mobile phone to a host of agricultural and financial services that the ecosystem offers.

Over 1 million farmers have subscribed to the platform with more than 300,000 of whom are 30-day active customers. DigiFarm has also opened 144 depots around the country to enable farmer’s access to quality inputs.

To ensure the farmers get all the necessary support, Safaricom has partnered with iProcure to guarantee access to high quality inputs, FarmDrive to provide affordable credit and Arifu, content partner through whom farmers have access to relevant information.

According to the judges Digifarm was recognised for demonstrating very impressive collaboration between stakeholders, demonstrating how relatively simple and, by today’s standard, ‘old’ technology can be used to improve the lives of millions.

At the same time, Safaricom was also among 4 winners in the outstanding achievement category where they were recognized for their outstanding contribution to the mobile industry.