Isiolo Starlets and Tumaini School emerge as the winners of the Chapa Dimba Eastern Region finals

Isiolo Starlets and Tumaini School from Makueni emerged as the new Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Eastern Region champions in matches held at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. In the girls final, Isiolo saw off Chuka University while Tumaini beat Black Panthers from Meru Central in the boys match.

Chuka’s, Susan Wanjeri scored in the 3rd minute to put the students ahead but Rebeka Nkirote equalised in the 33rd Minute. Hilda Wanjiku and Nasibo Ibrahim then added two goals to extended the lead for Isiolo Starlets in the second half in the 53rd and 57th minute with Wanjeri scoring her second of the match for Chuka in the 57th minute but Isiolo held on to win 3-2.

On the other hand, Tumaini School emerged victorious in the boy’s finals after beating Black Panthers 4-1. Yasin Mohamed scored a hat trick in the 4th, 19th and 47th minute, before Enow Abdumalik scored Black Panthers consolation goal in the 83rd Minute. Kapirante Moris sealed Tumaini’s win in the 88th minute.

The winners received a cash reward of KES 200,000 each and an opportunity to represent Eastern Region at the national finals set for June 2020 at Bomu Stadium, Mombasa County.

They have now joined North Eastern’s Berlin FC from Garissa, Coast region’s Yanga FC from Malindi, Kwale Ladies, Falling Waters from Laikipia and Ulinzi youth from Nanyuki in the national finals where KES 1,000,000 is up for grabs.

The tournament now moves to Jamuhuri high school, Nairobi for the Nairobi Regional finals on the 22nd– 23rd as the race to the national finals intensifies