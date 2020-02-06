Safaricom Foundation launches phase two of the Ndoto Zetu initiative

Shares

Safaricom Foundation has launched the second phase of Ndoto Zetu, an initiative that aims to positively transform lives of communities across Kenya.

Ndoto Zetu which is part of the Foundation’s philanthropic partnerships across the country aims to support individual Kenyans who are keen to make an impact in their communities through social investments.Through the initiative, Safaricom Foundation asks Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that they hope to achieve this year that will have a positive impact on their communities.

At least 52,473 people were impacted in the first phase of the initiative that saw over 300 projects across 40 counties implemented at a cost of over Ksh. 30 Million.

Kenyans who wish to participate in the second phase of Ndoto Zetu are required to nominate community projects that are within Safaricom Foundation’s focus areas of Education, Health and Economic Empowerment through written submissions on the Safaricom website. They can also visit Safaricom retail shops countrywide and fill in an application form.

Sylvia Mulinge, Trustee, Safaricom Foundation and Safaricom’s Chief Customer Officer, had this to say, “During phase one of Ndoto Zetu the response was impressive and equally overwhelming, and it made us realise that Kenyans are very passionate about having an impact in their communities. Through Ndoto Zetu, we want to be part of this journey and support some of them to achieve these dreams.”

Submissions kicked off on Wednesday, 5th February 2020 through to 29th February 2020 with the selected applicants being contacted directly by Foundation by 31st March.